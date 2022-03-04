One local hospital is giving its employees more opportunities to destress.

UPMC staff have created a room for employees to be able to take a break and relax.

The creator of this initiative said she has been working on this room for several years now. She said all employees are invited to destress, listen to calming music, or sit in a massage chair.

She also said this effort is especially important after the stress of the pandemic.

“Sometimes we can get stressed out when we’re taking care of patients. We need a place to go to relax, to rejuvenate. So staff can come down here, get a massage and just relax for about 15 minutes. Then, when they go back and start taking care of their patients, they’re rejuvenated,” said Kim Blose, nursing director, UPMC Hamot.

It’s also Employee Appreciation Day and employees at UPMC Hamot and staff are celebrating with various activities.