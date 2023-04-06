One local business is showing off its creative employees in a fun and festive way.

Larson Texts Inc. allowed its workers to take part in a competitive Peeps show. They created art displays using the popular Easter-time marshmallow candies.

These Peep-themed creations included a tennis court, Star Wars and even a pirate ship.

“It just lets people be creative and encourages discussion and to be able to bounce ideas off of each other in a community environment,” said Stephanie Friday, Larson Texts, Inc.

Friday said 11 people were registered to bring in a creation.