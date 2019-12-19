Employee’s react to Erie Coke Plant closure

After decades of operations, the Erie Coke Plant is officially closed. Workers found they had no job when they arrived at work this morning.

Employees at Erie Coke said they were turned away at the gate due to the plant shutting down.

According to several employees, including a plant manager, the plug has been pulled on Erie Coke. This comes after months of legal proceedings and fines.

Many employees are saying they are devastated.

Emotions were high at the gates of the plant this morning as employees were driving away.

When the 100 plus workers showed up for work, they were allegedly told the plant would permanently be shutting down, six days before Christmas.

Some employees say they were working third shift as normal, when at the end of the shift, their boss told them the news.

Others arriving to the gate say they were turned away.

A Manager, who wished to remain off camera, says they are all heart broken, adding that due to the fines, water issues, and maintenance of the plant, it became too much and they decided to pull the plug.

Many say they can’t believe this is happening less than a week before Christmas.

Here are some of the reactions of employees leaving. The first is a man who wished to remain off camera.

“It just sucks, everyone is saying close Erie Coke down. What am I supposed to do now? Where am I supposed to go get a job at? They close the place down, there are 120 workers now that aren’t going to have anything for Christmas,” said employee of Erie Coke who wished to remain anonymous.

“They just came in towards the end of the shift and told us we were relieved from our duties, we’re closing today. They told us permanently close, grab our stuff and hit the door,” said D’Marco Gregory, Erie Coke employee.

“The only reaction is, I’m so grateful for the city shutting us down and ruining my family’s Christmas,” said Wendy Hall, Wife of Erie Coke Foreman.

Not everyone is upset by this news. One man who lives near the plant says he is happy about the shutdown, but his heart is with the employees.

Samiar Nefzi contacted Erie Coke today and a spokesperson says they plan on making a statement later today.

Union Representative Clary says they will also try to speak with Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Yourerie.com will continue to keep you updated with the latest on this closing.