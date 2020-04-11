Employees speak out after Vitro announces shutdown of glass line

One local glass plant announcing that over 100 employees will be let go over the next couple of months.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsea Swift spoke to employees at the plant.

The Vitro Glass Plant is the former PPG industries in Greenwood Township. Today, the company announced over 100 of their employees will be laid off.

“They posted it at 6:00 a.m. that 90 people were being laid off. We’re going down. We have two lines of operation and we’re going down to one live.” said Katie Vandervort.

Vandervort is an employee of the Vitro Glass plant, explaining the company’s announcement to let over 100 employees go. She said that she’s disappointed that its come to this.

“I’m very upset. I just mad the cut, so luckily I still have a job.” Vandervort said.

Other staff at Vitro aren’t as fortunate. The line they’re working on will be shut down starting April 20th. The shutdown is due to decreasing demand from the auto sector, complicated by the COVID-19 situation.

“So many good workers, good employees, good working people that give back to this community are now at a loss at a time that is going to be hard for anybody else to find a job right now.” Vandervort said.

Though many employees have lost their jobs. The company will continue employee benefits through August of 2020. The company also indicated that the glass line that they are soon shutting down was in need of a $40 million makeover and that there just isn’t enough demand to do that.