Employers express concern during COVID-19 outbreak

The Manufacturer and Business Association is getting many calls from concerned employers.

Businesses are asking about getting low interest loans in times of suffering.

Jezree Friend with the Manufacturer and Business Association says that is up to the federal government, but Pennsylvania is looking to make emergency provisions.

They include expanding unemployment compensation and potentially extending state income taxes while we are under a disaster declaration. There is also pending legislation that extends the sick leave and the family medical leave acts.

“With that, there was concern of employers having to pay an extended ten weeks of leave without maybe any provisions. The clarity that needs to come about is the federal government will pay 100% of those costs.” Friend said.

Friend says a lot more questions are answered on their employer resources page.