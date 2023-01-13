The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is now accepting applications for its paid internship and summer employment program in the northwest region.
According to a release, PennDOT District 1 (Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties) is seeking college students for engineering and non-engineering positions at the district office in Oil City and across the region.
Applicants interested in a position at the District 1 office should choose Venango County when completing their application.
Information about statewide applications is available at the PA Employment’s website for the following positions:
- College students seeking an Engineering Internship
- College students seeking an Non-Engineering Internship
- College students seeking a hands-on job as a College Student Summer Worker
- Non-students seeking a seasonal position with the PennDOT Summer Employment Program