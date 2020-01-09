Empower Erie, among others, to be heard from at March 18th community college hearing

A decision has been made about who will be heard from in the community college hearing scheduled for March 18th.

JET 24/FOX 66 confirmed that the Pennsylvania Department of Education will hear from Empower Erie, the local group advocating for a stand-a-lone community college in Erie County.

Also being allowed to intervene during the hearing will be the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Pennsylvania state Senator Joe Scarnati.

No local state Representatives or state Senators from Erie County will take part in the hearing.