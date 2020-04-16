1  of  2
Empower Erie continues the fight for a community college in Erie

Empower Erie is taking a stance that a community college is needed now more than ever in Erie County.

A Co-Founder of Empower Erie explained as this pandemic continues and finances are tight.

This shows the need for Erie to have a community college in order to help create an affordable education path.

Empower Erie said that this form of secondary education can help fill the need of learning for more health care workers and technical support as well.

“When there’s a crisis like what we have today, community colleges are there to provide an affordable, accessible, educational opportunity. In this particular crisis that means it provides that opportunity a little closer to home so parents and students can be closer,” said Ron DiNicola, Co-Founder of Empower Erie.

As of now it is unknown for when the hearing for a community college in Erie will be rescheduled by the State Board of Education.

