Empower Erie threatens legal action against Community College opponent

An attorney representing Empower Erie, the group promoting a Community College for Erie County has fired off a cease and desist warning letter to a vocal opponent of the College plan.

Attorney Timothy McNair has threatened legal action if Brenton Davis continues to makes what McNair claims are untrue statements regarding Empower Erie LLC, County Councilman Carl Anderson III, and Attorney Ron Di Nicola. Davis is an Erie businessman and former GOP candidate for Erie County Executive.

Davis has been a vocal opponent of Empower Erie’s plan for a Community College, fearing the cost will ultimately fall to Erie County taxpayers. He began an on-line petition opposing the college, and has conducted community meetings rallying opposition. He was denied an opportunity to speak at the March meeting of the Pa State Board of Education which will conduct an evidentiary hearing on Erie County’s application for a Community College.

Davis says he is expecting to speak at Tuesday’s County Council meeting, and on the eve of that scheduled appearance, received this letter from Empower Erie’s attorney:

Dear Mr. Davis: “I write on behalf of Empower Erie, LLC, Carl Anderson, III, and Ronald A.

DiNicola regarding comments you recently made at a public meeting and false

statements you have posted on Facebook.



You stated that Empower Erie has no Certificate of Organization. This is not

true. You stated that 990’s haven’t been filed in two years. This is not true. Of most

concern, you stated “funding must be going towards kickbacks.” This is not true and, as

it alleges a violation of law, is defamatory per se.



Further, you have claimed, on Facebook, that Empower Erie has improperly paid

Carl Anderson $82,000 and, at the meeting, you alleged that Empower Erie paid

$32,000 toward Ron DiNicola’s office expenses. None of the statements are true and all

of them alleged violations of law and are defamatory per se.

Mr. Davis, I am cautioning you in the strongest terms to cease and desist from

further public statements impugning the reputation of Empower Erie, Mr. Anderson or

Mr. DiNicola, alleging that Empower Erie has engaged in financial improprieties,

alleging that Carl Anderson is engaged in or has engaged in financial improprieties

regarding Empower Erie or that Ronald DiNicola has engaged in financial impropriety.

You know these statements to be false and you are making them with the intent

to damage Empower Erie, Carl Anderson and Ronald DiNicola. This will not be

tolerated.



Should you have any questions, please contact me by telephone. We will be

attending the County Council meeting on Tuesday evening to monitor your statements.

Should you persist in alleging financial improprieties on the part of Empower Erie, Mr.

Anderson or Mr. DiNicola, you will be further exposing yourself to legal action.”

Davis’s response to the letter, in short was, “I continuously ask questions about taxpayer dollars. Must be hitting a nerve.”