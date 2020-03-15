Empower Erie to postpone March 18th hearing

Among the many closings and cancellations due to concerns regarding COVID-19, The PA State Board of Education on Thursday decided to postpone the March 18th public meeting.

In this meeting the board would have considered and voted on the Erie County Community College application.

Empower Erie has also decided to postpone the following events:

Rally at Shiloh Baptist Church at noon on March 17th.

Candlelight vigil at Erie County Courthouse on March 17th.

Rally at Blasco Library at 8:45 a.m. on March 18th.

In addition to the cancellations, Empower Erie is asking friends and partners to follow the leadership of the state and local officials and postpone community college related events.

Once the new hearing date is set, Empower Erie will relay the message right away to it’s supporters.