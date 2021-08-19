EMSCULPT NEO: Strengthen Your Soul Bus Tour stops in Erie

There is a new way to get, look and feel healthier through high intensity magnetic energy and radio frequency.



Fontaine Glenn was in the control room with more.

This new way to look healthier is part of the EMSCULPT NEO: Strengthen Your Soul Bus Tour. The bus made a stop in Erie to give people a chance to see what exactly this body shaping procedure is.

EMSCULPT NEO is a non-invasive body shaping procedure that uses radiofrequency heating for fat reduction and high intensity focused electromagnetic energy for muscle strengthening and toning.

The focused electromagnet energy makes the muscle contract 24,000 times in a 30 minute session.

While the muscle is contracting, the radio frequency is heating the fat on your body, essentially melting the fat right off your body.

A local doctor says how important it is to increase muscle mass while getting rid of the fat on your body.

“Anytime you’re considering a body sculpting device, or trying to improve your health, you really want to focus on increasing your muscle mass. If you just simply melt your fat, you’re not going to be increasing calorie consumption and you’re certainly not going to be increasing metabolism or anything that’s going to really increase your general welfare,” said Kim Mascia, medical doctor.

In the next half hour, I will have more on where you can find this new body sculpting procedure in Erie.

The bus tour made its first stop in Erie part of its national tour.

SpaGo — a local MedSpa — brought this technology to their location after the radiofrequency was added to the machine.

Each session ranges in price, but you’re looking at around $300 to $400 per session, possibly more.

EMSCULPT NEO bus tour stopped at the Erie Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday morning.

