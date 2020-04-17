EMTA “strongly recommending” passengers wear masks while on board buses

Beginning Monday, April 20th, EMTA is strongly recommending that all passengers wear a mask while on board EMTA Buses, according to a news release from the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

Per an order signed by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, masks must be worn by workers and customers at businesses that are continuing to operate in Pennsylvania, which begins Sunday at 8 p.m.

Jeremy Peterson, the CEO of EMTA, says that they are aware of the order by Governor Tom Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine.

“Masks are essential to help mitigate the transmission of this disease. We are taking necessary precautions to keep our riders safe, while continuing to provide essential bus service.” Peterson said.

Upon entering the bus, passengers are asked to have fares ready and asked to maintain six feet social distance once on board. They are asked to exit from the rear door of the bus if able to, and minimize contact with the driver