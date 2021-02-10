EMTA announces bus route changes

Service adjustments to the following EMTA bus routes will take effect on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Route 3 Peach- time adjustments at 26th & Sassafrass

Route 18 Penn State Behrend- added route (in person classes resume)

Route 19 Gannon- added route (in person classes resume)

Route 22 Tacoma- Saturday service added. Earlier trips added weekday & Saturday. No interlined route on Saturday

Route 30 West Millcreek- time adjustments at 26th & Legion

There is no Sunday service until further notice. Visit ride-the-e.com for updated schedules or call EMTA customer service at 814- 452-3515.