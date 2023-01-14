(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each.

Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, will now have the same schedule weekdays and Saturdays with inbound stops beginning at 4:41 a.m. and ending at 8:31 p.m at E 7th and French. Outbound stops will range from 6:05 a.m. to 10:05 p.m. starting at the Janet Miller building.

Route 229- Fairview, which stretches from 18th and State streets to Maple Donuts on Hall Ave. in Lake City, will be arriving inbound at all stops five minutes later from its current times of 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.

For the full new schedule of Route 16, Route 229 and all other routes, check out the EMTA website.