EMTA is asking for more than $9,000 from the county to cover a budget shortfall.

Erie County Council approved a 10-year charter agreement with EMTA back in 2016. Part of that agreement specifies that EMTA’s combined local match from the city and county be divided.

The city is paying 55% and the county is paying 45%.

The county has already paid their share or more to EMTA. The ordinance has been moved to Tuesday’s meeting for a second reading.