EMTA bus service adjustments take effect as of Saturday

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority announces some service adjustments to some EMTA bus routes that will take effect on Saturday.

The routes will be the only routes in operation and there will be no Sunday service until further notice.

Route 1- Weekday

Route 3–Weekday and Saturday

Route 4- Weekday

Route 12- Weekday

Route 14- Weekday and Saturday

Route 15- Weekday

Route 16- Weekday and Saturday

Route 20A and 20C- Weekday

Route 21- Weekday and Saturday

Route 22- Weekday

Route 25- Weekday and Saturday

Route 26- Weekday and Saturday

Route 27- Weekday and Saturday

Route 28- Weekday and Saturday

Route 29- Weekday and Saturday

Route 30- Weekday and Saturday

Route 31- Weekday and Saturday

Route 105- Weekday

You can check out all these routes by clicking here.