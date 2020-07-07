EMTA CEO responds to rumors

The director of transportation for EMTA today is addressing rumors over plans to permanently cancel Sunday services.

There has been a rumor surfacing online about the EMTA/Lift transportation suspending its services permanently.

CEO of EMTA, Jeremy Petterson says these rumors are false.

The EMTA/Lift are reducing the service because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The director says 20 drivers out of 65 who have been laid off are back to work.

As of June 13th the riding service has increased by 2,300 riders.

“We didn’t have any Saturday or Sunday service as you know now we do have Saturday service. We brought that back. We have an abbreviated Monday through Friday schedule,” said Jeremy Petterson, CEO of EMTA.