EMTA demos zero emissions bus Posted by JET/FOX/YourErie on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Electric vehicles might be the future for Erie, but not just cars.

Today, a demonstration of an American-made electric bus took place at the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA).

Testing out these Gillig Electric buses is the first step towards possibly acquiring some for The E.

“It’s going to give Erie the opportunity to demo this, look and see if this is something that would be beneficial for us, and move on and possibly enter the future of transit — not only in Erie County, Pennsylvania — but across the country,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO, EMTA.

Electric buses would help decrease our carbon footprint and reduce noise pollution.