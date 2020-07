There has been a rumor surfacing online about the EMTA/Lift Transportation suspending it’s Sunday services permanently.

The director of transportation said that these rumors are not true.

The EMTA/Lift are reducing the service because of COVID-19 restrictions. The director said that 20 drivers out of 65 who have been laid off are back to work.

As of June 13th, the riding service has increased by 2,300 riders.