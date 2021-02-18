EMTA donating two buses to Erie Police Athletic League

Students from the Erie Police Athletic League can now have an easier ride getting to the PAL Program. PAL is meant to build positive relationships between kids and law enforcement.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority has donated two buses to the PAL program. This is going to help students get to the Police Athletic League in a much easier way.

It’s an exciting time for students and police from the Erie Police Athletic League. PAL launched five years ago and those involved insist they are stronger for it.

“When I was in 4th grade, I didn’t know if I wanted to be a lawyer or officer. Now, I’m definitely going to be an officer.” said Aleeza Figueroa, a student at the PAL program.

14-year old Figueroa says having interactions with Erie Police officers has set her eyes to be part of the law enforcement family.

“Being able to know the officers personally definitely impacted my life a lot more because it made me want to be one of them.” Figueroa said.

With these two buses, it’ll be the key to meeting the needs of the students.

“This is a game changer because we don’t have to schedule a month out and say ‘Hey, we need buses for this particular day.’ Now, we can go right up to our city garage.” said Sgt. Tom Lenox.

The buses have pictures of aspiring students from different backgrounds. Those students depend on 63 police officers for guidance.

“I am proud, I mean I’m glad to be part of this. It’s definitely good for the community, I believe.” said Joshua McDonald, patrolman for the City of Erie Police.

The PAL buses will advance the interaction between the students and law enforcement.

“When I say, you know, it’s benefiting the kids. It has benefited us a lot more than the public actually knows.” Sgt. Lenox said.

The PAL buses will begin to pick up students from school beginning next week in order to bring them to the PAL experience.