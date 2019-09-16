1  of  2
Breaking News
Wife confirms Roar director died of insect bites Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffers season-ending injury

EMTA enforcing safety procedures as Jake Schwab safety bill has yet to be passed

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
EMTA

The Jake Schwab Workers safety bill has yet to be passed in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and some people are still working to understand it fully.

Schwab, a mechanic with the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority, died back in November 2014 after a work-related incident. According to the EMTA, right now they have a strictly enforced safety policy in place. However, they say they’re welcome to learning more about this bill to further protect their employees.

“We’re open to anything or any type of discussion about OSHA coming into the public sector such as EMTA and helping us out as far as safety policies and procedures.” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO of the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

It is unknown if and when the bill will pass in the State.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar