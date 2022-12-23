ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA- Due to predicted severe weather conditions, the EMTA has advised

passengers to expect delays in services beginning Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 through the

holiday weekend.

In a press released by the EMTA, the organization states that they will continue to monitor the weather and has asked for riders patience as many Fixed Route and LIFT services could run behind schedule due to the road conditions of the predicted winter storm. Riders are also advised to dress warmly as they wait for the bus.

Updates can be found on the myStop App, ride-the-e.com, EMTA social medias, as well as

YourErie.com.