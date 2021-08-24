EMTA: Extended Saturday routes begin Aug. 28

EMTA is extending some Saturday routes beginning Aug. 28th.
- EDINBORO LOOP- SERVICE RETURNED
- RT 3- PEACH ST: SATURDAY TIME ADJUSTMENTS INBOUND
- RT 17- BRIGGS AVE: SERVICE RETURNED
- RT 18- PENN STATE BEHREND- SERVICE RETURNED
- RT 19- GANNON- SERVICE RETURNED
- RT 21- LAWRENCE PARK: EXTENDED WEEKDAY SERVICE
- RT 22- TACOMA: REGULAR WEEKDAY SERVICE RETURNED
- RT 25- WESLEYVILLE: EXTENDED WEEKDAY SERVICE
- RT 28- ERIE HEIGHTS: EXTENDED WEEKDAY SERVICE
- RT 29- ASBURY: REGULAR WEEKDAY SERVICE RETURNED
- RT 30- WEST MILLCREEK: EXTENDED WEEKDAY SERVICE
- RT 31- FRONTIER: REGULAR WEEKDAY SERVICE RETURNED
- RT 32 WESTLAKE- REGULAR WEEKDAY SERVICE RETURNED
EMTA makes schedule adjustments based on passenger counts by stop and time, as well as, from feedback from drivers and passengers.
EMTA currently operates 28 fixed routes through Erie city and county; including Albion, Cranesville, Elk Creek, Erie, Fairview, Girard, Harborcreek, Lake City, Lawrence Park, McKean, Millcreek, North East, Summit, Union City, Waterford, Washington, and Wayne townships.
If your route is on the list, you can visit ride-the-e.com for updated schedules or call EMTA customer service at 814- 452-3515 for details on the schedule changes.
