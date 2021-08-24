EMTA: Extended Saturday routes begin Aug. 28

EMTA is extending some Saturday routes beginning Aug. 28th.

EDINBORO LOOP- SERVICE RETURNED

RT 3- PEACH ST: SATURDAY TIME ADJUSTMENTS INBOUND

RT 17- BRIGGS AVE: SERVICE RETURNED

RT 18- PENN STATE BEHREND- SERVICE RETURNED

RT 19- GANNON- SERVICE RETURNED

RT 21- LAWRENCE PARK: EXTENDED WEEKDAY SERVICE

RT 22- TACOMA: REGULAR WEEKDAY SERVICE RETURNED

RT 25- WESLEYVILLE: EXTENDED WEEKDAY SERVICE

RT 28- ERIE HEIGHTS: EXTENDED WEEKDAY SERVICE

RT 29- ASBURY: REGULAR WEEKDAY SERVICE RETURNED

RT 30- WEST MILLCREEK: EXTENDED WEEKDAY SERVICE

RT 31- FRONTIER: REGULAR WEEKDAY SERVICE RETURNED

RT 32 WESTLAKE- REGULAR WEEKDAY SERVICE RETURNED

EMTA makes schedule adjustments based on passenger counts by stop and time, as well as, from feedback from drivers and passengers.

EMTA currently operates 28 fixed routes through Erie city and county; including Albion, Cranesville, Elk Creek, Erie, Fairview, Girard, Harborcreek, Lake City, Lawrence Park, McKean, Millcreek, North East, Summit, Union City, Waterford, Washington, and Wayne townships.

If your route is on the list, you can visit ride-the-e.com for updated schedules or call EMTA customer service at 814- 452-3515 for details on the schedule changes.

