EMTA extends Saturday routes; free bus service continues through August

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) has announced the following service changes will take effect Saturday, July 17th.

RT 1- GLENWOOD: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 3- PEACH ST: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 14- EDINBORO: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 15- E 38TH ST: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 16- NORTH EAST: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 17- BRIGGS AVE: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 21- LAWRENCE PARK: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 22- TACOMA: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 23- BELLE VALLEY: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 25- WESLEYVILLE: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 26- E 26TH ST: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 27- STATE STREET: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 28- ERIE HEIGHTS: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 29- ASBURY: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 30- WEST MILLCREEK: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

RT 31- FRONTIER: EXTENDED SATURDAY SERVICE

EMTA continues to offer free service until August 29th.

