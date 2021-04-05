EMTA funds may receive $11.6 million in disaster relief

The federal government is deciding on possibly awarding $11.6 million to the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) because of their low numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeremy Peterson, CEO of the EMTA said if they do receive these funds, they will be used for operational needs and not for any capital improvements.

“It’s going to help payroll, help operating costs, PPE including equipment supplies, revenue losses, rising fuel costs, assist with fuel transit and lift services,” said Peterson.

Even though the announcement is not yet official, the final decision is likely to happen soon, according to the CEO.