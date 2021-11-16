EMTA hosting ‘Stuff the Bus’ this Friday

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is hosting its fourth annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraising event to benefit Toys for Tots of Erie County this Friday.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall Plaza, where Office Max used to be.

“It’s the season of giving and we wanted to help the community during these difficult times,” states Erica Nowak, the Marketing Manager for EMTA. “We wanted to partner with Toys for Tots- their successful fundraising efforts has helped many children. Every child deserves to have a wonderful holiday. It is important to us to continue to give back to the community that helps us- without you we wouldn’t be here.”

The toy drive is asking supporters to donate new, unwrapped, nonviolent toys. All donations will directly benefit Toys for Tots of Erie County.

Open enrollment is currently taking place from Nov. 15-Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Distribution dates are Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12.

Last year, Toys for Tots distributed 29,782 toys and supported 6,015 children in Erie County.

