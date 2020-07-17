EMTA introduces new fare payment system

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is introducing a new way for passengers to pay.

The new system is being introduced as a way to make payments easier for riders and drivers. The new fare box is technologically advanced from the previous system, accepting 1, 5 and 20 dollar bills. The box will show exactly how much has been paid and what is still owed.

“It’s very important to us and we feel very strong about this because our fare boxes collects our ridership and all of our data. This now gives us an opportunity and availability to know where people are getting picked up throughout the county and city of Erie stop by stop,” says Jeremy Peterson, Chief Executive Officer of EMTA.

EMTA plans to phase out the bus token system.