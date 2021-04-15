EMTA is bringing bus passes to your phone

A new partnership is looking to make life easier for people who frequently use public transportation.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is partnering with the Token Transit App to bring bus passes to your phone.

You can purchase all your tickets on the app using your credit or debt card. Then all your passes are stored on your phone for future use.

To ride the bus, show the driver your digital ticket, then scan it on the token transit validator.

EMTA’s marketing manager explains how the app uses the feature fare capping.

“If you continuously buy one ride or day passes on your phone through the app, then once you hit the $52 — that’s our highest valued pass or VIP 31 day pass — the rest of your rides for that month would be free,” said Erica Nowak, marketing manager, EMTA.

The app is free for Android and iPhone users and is available right now to download and use.