EMTA makes changes to Albion bus route Video

Changes are coming to the EMTA bus route that services Albion.

Route 12, also known as the Albion route, will be enhanced starting this Monday. Typically, the bus only ran two days a week on Mondays and Thursdays, but now it will be a Monday through Friday service.

It will no longer stop at the Millcreek Mall, however, it will go out to West 26th Street, with destination stops along the way, all the way to SCI Albion.

EMTA's Director of Operations, Jeremy Peterson, says, "It's just another example of us, you know, becoming a regional asset. And moving from not just the city of Erie, but moving beyond the parameters of Erie city and moving out to Albion more frequently."

The service will make two trips; one at 9:45am and one leaving 7th and French at 2:45.