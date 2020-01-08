EMTA officials discuss winter bus safety

Safety is important when driving around in the winter, even for public transportation vehicles.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority began preparing their buses for winter safety in October. Over 100 buses undergo tire changes and brake adjustments every year. The biggest benefit is the new garage to house the fleet of buses.

The garage keeps drivers safe from cold temperatures and having to brush the snow off. Along with drivers, staff wants to keep passengers safe during winter.

“We have crews that go out and clear out all of our sixty shelter locations throughout the city and the county of Erie. And we also do some snow plowing, salting, to make it safer for our customers. ” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO of the EMTA.

