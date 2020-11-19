EMTA partners with Toys for Tots for ‘Stuff the Bus’ event

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) will host a “Stuff the Bus” event for Toys for Tots.

It’s the season of giving, so that’s why EMTA is asking people in the community to be a helping hand. This will be the third year EMTA has hosted the “Stuff the Bus” fundraising event to benefit Toys for Tots in Erie County.

EMTA encourages supporters to donate new, unwrapped, nonviolent toys. There will be bins placed in front of the bus where you can place the donated toys.

All donations will directly benefit children in our area who could use a little extra joy this holiday season.

Those who plan to donate toys are required to wear masks, and social distance.

“EMTA, we always looks for ways to give back to the community that constantly serves us. Without everyone in Erie we wouldn’t be here,” said Erica Nowak, marketing manager, Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority.

The event will take place Friday, Nov. 20th from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. outside the Five Below store at the Millcreek Mall.