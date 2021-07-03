EMTA passenger faces multiple pending charges after punching driver in the face over mask conflict

There are now multiple charges pending against a passenger who allegedly punched an Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority bus driver on Thursday afternoon.

Erie Police said that a male passenger refused to get off the bus after the EMTA driver asked him to wear his mask.

Police said that the passenger showed the bus driver his COVID-19 vaccination card instead.

The EMTA driver continued to tell the passenger he could not get on the bus since he did not have a mask.

Police said that this is when the passenger punched the driver twice in the face.

