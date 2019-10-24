EMTA providing free passes to high school students

EMTA officials are trying to empower Erie’s youth by providing them with safe, reliable and convenient transportation to their after-school activities

EMTA is partnering with the Youth Leadership Institute on their educational and career training program by giving free passes to high school students.

The students will be able to get from one place to another through EMTA’s fixed routes. The Youth Leadership Institute says the partnership is a great way to connect Erie’s youth to the many non-profit organizations and other resources.

“For many years, there’s been a disconnect, our young people aren’t aware of the services that are available to them and the services just don’t get to our young people and their families.” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO of EMTA

The participants in the Youth Leadership Institute Program are to complete an eight-week instructional and team building classes