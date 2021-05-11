EMTA receives 9 new CNG buses

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) received nine new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses today.

The $10 million investment is allowing EMTA to acquire new paratransit vehicles from the Gillig Company.

Gillig is a privately owned American designer and manufacturer of transit buses. The new buses give off less emissions that will reduce the carbon footprint.

The CEO of EMTA Jeremy Peterson says EMTA is continuing to make improvements by acquiring updated buses year after year.

He hopes there will soon be Wi-Fi featured in the continuous upgrades of the buses.

“It’s all part of modernizing transit in Erie County and getting us out of the 1985 transit model and bringing us up to modern age,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO, EMTA.

There will be eight more CNG buses coming in by this summer.