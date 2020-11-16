EMTA route changes to take effect Saturday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The following EMTA route changes will go into effect Saturday, November 21st. There will be no Sunday service until further notice.

Route changes:

  • Route 3 Peach/Cherry St- added Saturday morning trips
  • Route 11 Harborcreek- added route- Fridays
  • Route 18 Penn State Behrend- removed until further notice (no in person classes)
  • Route 19 Gannon- removed until further notice (no in person classes)
  • Route 21 Lawrence Park- added Saturday morning trips
  • Route 25 Wesleyville- added Saturday morning trips and weekday time adjustments
  • Route 28 Erie Heights- added Saturday morning trips 
  • Route 30 West Millcreek- added Saturday morning trips and weekday time adjustments

Visit ride-the-e.com for updated schedules or call EMTA customer service at
814-452-3515 for details on schedule changes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar