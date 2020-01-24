EMTA to adjust some bus routes beginning Feb. 1st

EMTA has announced they have adjusted some bus routes.
The new bus routes will take effect on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
- RT 30- West Millcreek: The route will no longer service West Erie Plaza, but will continue to service Yorktown Plaza.
- RT 31- Frontier: Outbound will no longer enter West Erie Plaza; the bus stop will be located on the Northwest corner of Pittsburgh Ave and 8th Street. The inbound bus stop will be located on the Southeast corner of Pittsburgh Ave and 8th Street. The weekend inbound will service the bus shelter off of 8th street.
- RT 32- Westlake: Outbound will no longer enter West Erie Plaza; the bus stop will be located on the Northwest corner of Pittsburgh Ave and 8th Street. The inbound bus stop will service the bus shelter off of 8th Street.
You can visit https://www.ride-the-e.com/ for updated schedules or call EMTA customer service at 814-452-3515 for details on the schedule changes.