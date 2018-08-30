EMTA to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss ousting/walk-out Video

The departure of the EMTA's executive director and a divided board of directors is leaving the future of the bus system's leadership in question.

That EMTA meeting was described as "heated" on Monday. That's when board members allegedly called for the executive director to step down after just a little over three months, but they wasted no time in naming a temporary replacement.

EMTA's leadership is trying to mend after a Monday night meeting that ended with Executive Director Lynn Shantz gone, and the walking out of three board members. By Tuesday morning, Jeremy Peterson was already in place to fill the empty seat.

Peterson tells us, "All I know is what the board appointed; they appointed me to work in the capacity of an interim executive director; and that's what I'm going to do--not only for them--but for the community and community leaders, as well."

Peterson says he's well prepared to lead and ensure that bus passengers get where they need to go. "Being the director of operations for the past six years, it's not like I'm a new face. Everybody is doing their job and everybody knows what to expect."

While things might be back to normal for most EMTA staff, some people are wondering if this whole ordeal is distracting from what really matters.

City Councilwoman Liz Allen tells us, "We have a disruption going on for an authority that's charged with making sure that we have bus transportation for people."

Allen says this is a great time to explore leadership options, even the option of whether the county should take over the authority. "It shouldn't be about a control issue. It should be about making sure that we are providing the best transportation services possible to city and county residents."

Peterson says that's what they're striving to do, "Like I said, our focus is outside the walls of EMTA, and our customer-base, and the Lift, as well."

The EMTA is even in the process of hiring Lift drivers, but that the division between the board has not yet been resolved.

They'll call a special meeting tomorrow to discuss what happened and how to move forward.