EMTA to host ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraising event to benefit Toys for Tots

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) has announced they will be hosting their Second Annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraising event this month.

The event, which will benefit Toys for Tots of Erie County, will take place on November 13th from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Millcreek Mall in the Primanti Bros. parking lot.

“It’s the season of giving and we wanted to help the community,” said Jeremy Peterson, Chief Executive Officer. “We wanted to partner with Toys for Tots—their successful fundraising efforts has helped many children. Every child deserves to have a wonderful holiday. It is important to us to continue to give back to the community that helps us—without you we wouldn’t be here.”

Participants are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys. Those who donate will receive a voucher for either an Erie Otters or Erie Bayhawks game.

All donations will directly benefit Toys for Tots of Erie County.