EMTA to lay off 15 to 20 drivers due to routes suspended from COVID-19 pandemic

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority has suspended several routes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which will lead to several drivers being laid off.

CEO Jeremy Peterson says that several routes have been discontinued. With the decrease in routes, they will no longer need about 15 to 20 drivers. Peterson saying the drivers will still have a chance to be called back to work.

“I want to ensure these services are still going to be on the road. They are essential in nature and we’ll continue to provide without interruption to these services.” Peterson said.

Ask of right now, routes to Mercyhurst, Penn State Behrend and Gannon shuttles, as well as the downtown trolley and cultural loop will all be suspended until further notice, starting tonight.