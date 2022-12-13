The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) released updated bus route adjustments to take effect on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The affected routes are listed below:
- Route 16
- Route 23
- Route 25
- Route 30
- Route 229
- University Services Routes 17, 18, 19 & PennWest Edinboro Express will not run while students are on winter break and will resume regular operations when classes return.
The Erie County Community College west campus’ new sheltered stop, located at
2403 W 8th Street, will begin service by Routes 30 and 31 starting Dec. 17.
“The EMTA is proud to partner with the Community College. This new hub will allow
students and staff of the community college, Millcreek residents and other EMTA riders easy
access to the entirety of the city and county,” said Jeremy Peterson, EMTA CEO. “We will
continue to listen to the needs of the community and make adjustments to our services to
best fit Erie County.”
For more information on these updated route schedules, please visit the EMTA online or call their customer service at 814-452-3515.