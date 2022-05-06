After the Thursday announcement from Greyhound that all tickets now need to be purchased online, officials with the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) said they have yet to be contacted.

As the land owner, EMTA holds a lease with Greyhound that still has four years left. Greyhound has continued to pay EMTA, but the building has to be remained locked for safety purposes.

The CEO of EMTA said he hoped this would be temporary and the building will reopen before the winter months.

“The nice thing right now is we’re in spring and that gives us a little bit of time first to find out what Greyhound’s position is going to be going forward. But then what are we going to do for those people. We feel bad that this is happening. Under no circumstances is this something we wanted to do,” said Jeremy Peterson, CEO of EMTA.

Peterson said this will not effect any EMTA customers.