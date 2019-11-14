1  of  2
Breaking News
At least five taken to hospital following school shooting in Santa Clarita, California; suspect in custody Decision pending for Erie County’s community college application; evidentiary hearing to take place within six months

EMTA’s Second Annual Stuff the Bus event took place Wednesday, benefiting Toys for Tots

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A load of Christmas toys got on an EMTA bus for a good cause.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) gathered gifts yesterday for their Second Annual Stuff the Bus event.

Throughout the day, representatives collected new, unwrapped toys, which will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Those who donated got a little something for the effort.

“You know if you come out and donate a toy, you can also get an Otters ticket or a Bayhawks ticket, so that’s certainly a give a gift, get a gift type of thing,” said Erica Nowak, Marketing Manager, EMTA.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar