EMTA’s Second Annual Stuff the Bus event took place Wednesday, benefiting Toys for Tots

A load of Christmas toys got on an EMTA bus for a good cause.

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) gathered gifts yesterday for their Second Annual Stuff the Bus event.

Throughout the day, representatives collected new, unwrapped toys, which will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Those who donated got a little something for the effort.

“You know if you come out and donate a toy, you can also get an Otters ticket or a Bayhawks ticket, so that’s certainly a give a gift, get a gift type of thing,” said Erica Nowak, Marketing Manager, EMTA.