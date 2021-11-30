End of November marks the end of the Erie Zoo season

The end of November also marks the end of the season for the staff and animals at the Erie Zoo.

It’s a bitter sweet day as the attention turns to planning for the future, but staff members will tell you that the animals genuinely miss the crowds that come to see them.

This season marks a return to some normalcy after the additional restrictions required by the pandemic in 2020.

Now staff members will work on some renovations and plan for next year’s big events like Zoo Boo.

“Just to be able to lift those capacity limits and allow families to come back and really enjoy the zoo. We still had areas closed, but it was in a safe and healthy capacity and we just had so much fun seeing all of our friends back here,” said Emily Smicker, Erie Zoo.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists