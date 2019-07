Kids around Erie County are now getting the opportunity to experience summer camp thanks to a generous endowment. More than 500 kids were able to attend camps this summer throughout Erie County.

The grant, awarded by the Erie Community Foundation, is funded by late lottery winners William and Ethel Hovis.

Hovis’s son, Richard, created the fund in honor of his parents to help kids attend the camps.. The scholarships were divided among 27 summer camps.