Engineers assess damage to MARC after over a foot of snow collapsed roof

Meadville Area Recreation Authority Board Members held a meeting Friday morning to develop a plan to fix the Meadville Area Recreation Complex’s (MARC) roof after snow build up caused it to collapse.

Recreation Authority Chairman Duane Koller tells us engineers will be assessing the damage Friday afternoon.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Next Friday, a special board meeting will take place to decide what will be done to the roof moving forward.