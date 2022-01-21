Engineers assess damage to MARC after over a foot of snow collapsed roof

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meadville Area Recreation Authority Board Members held a meeting Friday morning to develop a plan to fix the Meadville Area Recreation Complex’s (MARC) roof after snow build up caused it to collapse.

Recreation Authority Chairman Duane Koller tells us engineers will be assessing the damage Friday afternoon.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Next Friday, a special board meeting will take place to decide what will be done to the roof moving forward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News