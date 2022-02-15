Enrollment grows at Erie County Community College

About halfway through its inaugural academic year, enrollment is up for Erie County Community College.

The local college launched its first classes in September 2021 with about 200 students. As of Feb. 15, the school had about 250 students enrolled. The college expects that number to continue growing.

“We’re continuing to enroll more students as we grow the program,” college President Chris Gray said. “That 250 will probably be closer to 300 when we get final enrollment numbers. Our students’ lives aren’t pack up the car and drive off to school three states over and only come home for the holidays, like the traditional model.”

College enrollment numbers are tracked in two ways — as a head count, or as full-time equivalency (FTE). For community colleges, it’s typical to track students on a head-count basis.

“A lot of our students are balancing work and unable to go full time,” Gray said.

The average student at Erie County Community College is taking eight credit hours, which is considered part time. The FTE is 117 students.

The college offers three programs: liberal arts (general education), management and entrepreneurial thinking, and information technology network systems.

Enrolled students’ academic paths are split almost evenly in quarters, Gray said. A quarter of the students are undecided. About a quarter of the students are building general education credits in pursuit of a liberal arts degree. Another quarter of the students are hoping to immediately enter the workforce with a management and entrepreneurial thinking degree. The remaining students are enrolled in the information technology network systems program.

“You think programmers, then there’s everything else — computer information systems majors do the everything else,” Gray said. “It’s a robust program.”

Of the enrolled students, 1 in 3 is a person of color and 22 percent are black students, Gray reported.

“That way out paces the average of the county. It’s more than 2 to 1 in terms of black population,” Gray said. “When I look at enrollment by postal code, it almost mirrors the demographics of the county.”

The average age of the student population is 37.

“That’s high, even for community colleges,” Gray added. He credited the high average age to a “backlog,” saying “There were lots of people out there who were waiting for the opportunity to go to college.”

Community college enrollment correlates with the strength of the economy, Gray noted. When the economy is doing well, enrollment drops, but when the economy dips enrollment grows. When the economy struggles, Gray explained, state and federal programs typically are introduced to send people into colleges for training, specifically in response to mass layoffs in the workforce.

Gray expects the college will continue to grow. In about a decade, he anticipates 4,000 to 6,000 students could be enrolled.

“There would be a slow and steady growth to that,” he said.

The college continues to work with local high schools so they can funnel students into the college’s programs. And the college plans to add new programs next year. More programs will draw more students.

“We know that four out of five students who enter college change their major in the first year. We need to light fires in them and find their passion… Then we can help them find where all those different career options are that fit their passions,” Gray said. “Seventy-three (73) percent of jobs that will exist in 2030 haven’t been invented yet. We need to give our students a broad set of tools that are capable of keeping up with that change and leading organizations.”

Classes start every eight to 10 weeks. The next session of classes begins on March 14. Through support from the Erie County government, all Erie County residents receive free tuition. Some fees still apply, but the college has resources to help students with those fees, Gray said.

“You don’t have to wait until fall to start classes,” Gray said. “If anybody is thinking about going to college, now is a great time to take advantage of the support from the county government.”