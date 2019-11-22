Enterprise Car Rental donates to Second Harvest Food Bank backpack program

Enterprise Car Rental is celebrating the season of giving.

The company donated $5,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania today.

The food bank explained this donation will go towards the backpack program.

This initiative allows the food bank to give food to students over the weekend.

Organizers say this is a growing need within Erie County.

“Unfortunately, we do see a need all year long, but especially around the holidays as it gets colder outside and utility bills rise. Often times food is the last thing people buy for themselves, so I am happy that we can help them with that extra need,” said Andrea Velez, Second Harvest Food Bank.

Along with the money, Enterprise donated canned goods as well.