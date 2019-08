There is no shortage of music down at the Tall Ships Erie Festival.

Throughout the weekend, bands will be filling the stages located in the Beer Garden at the Bayfront Convention Center, and at the Maritime Museum Plaza.

Musical performances will kick off again tomorrow at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

Hitting the Beer Garden Stage at 10 a.m. is HardTackers, and over at the Maritime Museum Stage will be the Bendydancer Acrobats.