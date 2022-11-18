Environmental activists who spent years trying to shed light on alleged violations at Erie Coke are speaking out.

These activists say they have wanted Erie Coke to be held accountable for several years now.

They say they hope this is only the first step.

As clean up of the former Erie Coke Plant continues, the corporation and the former superintendent are being indicted.

Erie Coke had to close its plant at the foot of East Avenue as a result of environmental concerns in 2019. Now, the Erie Coke Corporation and the superintendent are accused of violating the Clean Air Act and other laws that regulate pollution.

One local organization called HECA — Hold Erie Coke Accountable — has been working to address issues of environmental concern for years.

“I think if HECA did anything that furthered this occurrence it was our efforts to draw attention to the violations of their permits that were apparent and obvious in the community,” said Dr. Michael Campbell, environmental activist. “Sometimes people being aware of things not being done right are important.”

Campbell says he hopes the indictment leads to helping nearby residents and former Erie Coke workers that could have been negatively impacted by the pollution.

Another activist that’s been pushing for accountability says she hopes this is the first step for Erie Coke in making up for what she describes as years of pollution.

“Corporations need to be responsible to the members of the community. This is one corporation that was not. This indictment is really rather small I think in light of everything that was happening. I am hoping that this is not the only indictment,” said Sister Pat Lupo, Erie Benedictine Sister.

These activists say they plan to work with witnesses to help support other investigations.