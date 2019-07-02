Environmental Protection Agency grants money for site cleanups

The Federal Government is stepping in to help Erie County step up plans to rehabilitate old industrial properties no longer in use.

Representatives of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visiting the former Erie Bolt building on Liberty Street as a possible rehab site.

The government is awarding $1.3 million in Northwest Pennsylvania to assess and prioritize possible locations. Erie County will use more than $500,000 to identify and assess seven Erie County properties.

“Working not only with our communities, our state and local partners, and again, it’s really an opportunity to see that happen here in northwest Pennsylvania has been a priority for us.” said Cosmo Servidio of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA is awarding more than $64 million in Brownfield site grants